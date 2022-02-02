x
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, appeared via video conference and appeared to be restrained in a chair.
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a gunman shot and killed the two campus officers, prompting a protracted campus lockdown and search before the suspect was apprehended, state police and school officials said.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — A former student at a private college in Virginia has been arraigned on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers.

Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell.  A spokeswoman for the small liberal arts school said Campbell was a student there from 2013 to 2017.

Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday, and WWBT NBC12 reported he appeared via video conference and appeared to be restrained in a chair.

An attorney appointed by the judge to represent Campbell asked that Campbell undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said Thursday evening that Campbell is charged with aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree murder, aggravated murder of multiple persons within three years, aggravated murder of multiple persons and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to VSP, investigators are still trying to figure out if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is still no information about the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

A law enforcement procession for Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Johnson is set for Thursday around 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.

