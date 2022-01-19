Jackson County man arrested following possible child molestation at pre-school, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was recently arrested in Jackson County following reports of possible child molestation at a pre-school in Jefferson. The man is now facing several charges.
The man was arrested following a Jefferson Police Department investigation into possible child molestation at the Bright Beginnings Pre-School, officials reported on Thursday. Police have reported that there are currently two known victims in the case.
The Jefferson man is facing two counts of Child Molestation, one count of Sodomy and two counts of Cruelty to Children. Bright Beginnings Pre-School came forward with a statement on the incident over social media on Thursday.
"We want to apologize to anyone who may have felt blind-sighted by the recent news from the Jefferson Police Department." The school's Facebook post said. "It is with a devastated heart that we confirm this horrible news is true. It was never Bright Beginning's intention for any parent to be notified about this situation on facebook. We had a meeting tonight with all parents whose children were directly involved with this teacher. We chose to speak with these parents first to give them a chance to process the situation and ask any questions they may have."