Jackson County man arrested following possible child molestation at pre-school, police say

The man was arrested following a Jefferson Police Department investigation into possible child molestation at the Bright Beginnings Pre-School, officials reported on Thursday. Police have reported that there are currently two known victims in the case.

"We want to apologize to anyone who may have felt blind-sighted by the recent news from the Jefferson Police Department." The school's Facebook post said. "It is with a devastated heart that we confirm this horrible news is true. It was never Bright Beginning's intention for any parent to be notified about this situation on facebook. We had a meeting tonight with all parents whose children were directly involved with this teacher. We chose to speak with these parents first to give them a chance to process the situation and ask any questions they may have."