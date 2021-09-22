Hours-long Cobb County SWAT standoff ends with 2 dead

According to police, the man barricaded himself inside of the home and "refused" to come out.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long SWAT standoff ended with two dead in Cobb County early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Cobb County authorities, the incident began just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to a home on Brinkley Road for a domestic incident involving a shooting.

According to a release, several family members were standing outside of the home when officers arrived. According to police, the man barricaded himself inside fo the home and "refused" to come out.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team were speaking with the suspect, but he eventually stopped responding to calls. Authorities went inside the home shortly after 3 a.m. and found a female who had been fatally shot. The suspect, police said, had also shot himself.