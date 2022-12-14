1 dead in double shooting at Clarkston strip club: Police

It happened at 1352 Brockett Road in DeKalb County.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two people were shot leaving one dead Wednesday morning at a strip club in DeKalb County, Clarkston Police said.

It happened at 1353 Brockett Road in DeKalb County. According to online records, this is at Strokers, an adult entertainment venue.

The deceased victim is a 37-year-old man. His name has not been released yet.

When officers arrived around 4 a.m., they were met with a 41-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the leg, they said. In the same parking lot, they located the deceased man with a gunshot wound to the chest in a car.

Officers are still working to learn the details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.