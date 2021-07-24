Residents being advised to stay indoors in area of Brookhaven where police search for armed man

Residents are advised to remain indoors.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police early Saturday issued an alert to residents about a search for a man with a gun.

The department said there was a "heavy police presence" in the area of Buford Highway and Clairmont Road.

In a release, Brookhaven Police said they received a call around 7:15 a.m. about a man armed inside an apartment complex located at 3649 Buford Highway.

"The male was reported to be threatening suicide, and fired at least one round inside the apartment, which went through the floor," police said.

Police said when officers arrived the man fled into the woods behind the complex and "has since fired at least two additional shots."

"Officers from the Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Dunwoody Police Departments have established a perimeter around the area in which the male is believed to be," police said. "Additional resources from the North Metro SWAT team and Brookhaven Police Canine unit are responding to help locate the gunman."

The man was described as a 24-year-old Hispanic male with a full beard wearing a white shirt wit ha tiger logo on the back, long black pants, black Nike sandals and a black Adidas hat.

Residents are advised to remain in their homes if they live along Clairmont Road from Buford Highway to Clairmont Way, on Buford Highway from Clairmont Terrace to Afton Lane, and on Clairmont Place, Clairmont Way, Wilmont Drive, and Afton Lane.

They are being advised not to open the door for unknown persons and call 911 if they see anyone matching the man's description.