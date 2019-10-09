BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department need the public's help in identifying two female suspects who they believe "had contact" with a man before he was found dead in a hotel room.

On Sept. 4, officers responded to the Courtyard Marriott Hotel off Executive Park Drive, after hotel staff found a man deceased inside his hotel room.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Munoz. It is believed that he was killed between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, police said.

"Investigators determined that the male was killed as the result of a violent act that took place inside the room," Sgt. David Snively said.

Detectives obtained photographs and video footage of the two women of interest.

The first woman is described as a white female with light brown or dark blonde hair past her shoulders. She is fair-skinned and has a thin or medium build.

The second suspect is described as a black female with a large or stocky build, and an unknown hairstyle. She may go by the nickname “Ghost.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Brookhaven Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and anyone providing information may be eligible for a reward. Tips may be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org, by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

