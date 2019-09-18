BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder that happened at a hotel in Brookhaven.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Shauntae Laquana Taylor and 25-year-old Jessica Marie Smith with the murder of 28-year-old Miguel Angel Munoz.

Brookhaven police said Munoz was a guest at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Executive Park Drive when he was killed in the early morning hours on September 4. Police said hotel staff found his body in his room.

Last week, officers released surveillance video that showed two women who they believed had contact with Munoz before his death.

Brookhaven Police said they received multiple tips to help them apprehend Taylor and Smith.

Officers said Smith was taken into custody with the help of deputies from Gwinnett County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said their fugitive unit arrested Taylor Tuesday at a hotel in College Park.

Left to right: Jessica Smith Shauntae Taylor

Gwinnett County/DeKalb County

DeKalb deputies said warrants reveal the victim was pistol-whipped and then shot to death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information should contact the Brookhaven Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by calling 404-637-0600.

