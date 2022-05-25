Watch | Brookhaven Police use drone to help capture armed robbery suspect

The suspect was accused of shooting someone in Charlotte.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police arrested an armed robbery suspect who'd been accused of shooting someone in Charlotte on Tuesday and was then making his way to metro Atlanta. Officers used some tech to help get the suspect in handcuffs.

The department also shared drone and bodycam videos of the arrest.

According to Brookhaven Police, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill in North Carolina as well as several other charges.

Police bodycam video shows he was first arrested outside a CVS in the area of North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway on Tuesday with an associate, then fleeing outside the back of the store.

"Officers were alerted by a nearby license plate reader of a felony vehicle in the area," a police release said. "The alert also stated the occupants were potentially armed. Officers learned after the arrests that Johnson was accused of shooting the victim in the Charlotte armed robbery before fleeing to Georgia."

The release said the drone operation "maintained situational awareness over the incident and alerted ground units" when the second individual ran out of the back of the CVS.

The drone "provided ground units with continuous updates on his position" until he was found at the back of a cul-de-sac and arrested.

The second individual had charges including obstruction as well as a warrant out of New York that was not detailed.