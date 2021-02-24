2 women killed in shooting at Hall County home, sheriff's office says

They said deputies are not searching for any suspects.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in Hall County that left at least two people dead Wednesday evening.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they are on the scene along the 3000 block of Broome Road in the eastern portion of the county.

Deputies responded to the home around 3:20 p.m. where two women and one man had been shot. The women were deceased, they confirmed.

Hall County Fire Services took the man to the hospital for his injuries, they said.

