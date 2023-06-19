Gwinnett Police say man shot through bedroom door, hitting and killing his brother

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said Monday morning that a homicide investigation the day before was a result of a man who shot through a bedroom door and hit his brother, killing him.
It happened Sunday afternoon at a residence outside Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County Police said in a release the 21-year-old suspect is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
It's not clear if, given the charges, police considered the shooting unintentional in some respect.
They said the 21-year-old "shot through an interior bedroom door and struck the victim."
The victim was identified as his 31-year-old brother.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.