Two Gwinnett County brothers were arrested after police linked them to a series of four armed robberies spanning from March to May.

The first robbery happened on March 26 at a Chevron on Stone Mountain Highway. Just before midnight, a male walked into the store, pointed a black handgun at the man behind the counter and demanded cash from the safe and register, according to the police report.

"After giving the suspect from the cash register, the suspect demanded that (the victim) give him two cartons of the swisher sweets cigarillos," the police report reads.

All the while, the victim told police the suspect was yelling "I'm gonna shoot you!" as he made his demands. The suspect was described as a thin, young black male.

The store was hit again on April 10 under similar circumstances. The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and cigarillos while threatening to shoot. This time the suspect said "You got two seconds, give me everything you got," according to the incident report.

Brothers arrested for armed robberies

A Gulf Gas station nearby was hit on April 14. The victim told police a young black man walked into the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim said the suspect said, "open the drawer and give me all the money or I'll kill you."

Surveillance video from this robbery shows a male wearing a dark blue hoodie run into the store with the weapon, demanding the money.

Caution: Vulgar language

The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at his face and said "If I get caught, I'm gonna shoot you," the incident report reads.

That suspect knocked over a display of Black and Mild cigarillos as he fled the store on foot with between $400 and $450.

On May 20, two black males fitting the description of the suspects from the gas station robberies allegedly robbed two men at a coin laundry at gunpoint, stealing their jewelry before shooting into the driver's door of their car. No one was injured. It happened in the 2500 block of Highpoint Rd. SW.

On May 24, the Gwinnett County robbery unit traced the suspects to a home along Highpoint Rd. Where they found brothers Deonte Robinson and Kenneth Robinson.

Police said they also found the stolen property from the robberies and the clothing seen in the surveillance videos.

Deonte was charged with three counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Kenneth was charged with four counts of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. Both are charged with possession of the firearm that was linked to the robberies.

