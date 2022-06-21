Teen and younger brother face charges after shooting of 15-year-old

The shooting originally occurred in early June.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two teenage brothers have been arrested by Gwinnett Police and charged after a 15-year-old was shot back on June 7.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jaden Hull and his 16-year-old brother (who is unnamed since he's a minor) have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearms during the commission of certain felonies.

The younger of the two was also charged with possession of a firearm under 18 years of age, according to police.

Back in early June, police discovered a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound after receiving a call about a person shot on Great Shoals Circle.

They explained that teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Gwinnett County investigators added that they were able to identify Hull and his brother as suspects and believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the three teens.