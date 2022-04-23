Woman shot by stray bullet while walking past Buckhead bars

It happened early Saturday morning on Peachtree Road outside Red Martini, Moondogs and Hole in the Wall.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot by a stray bullet early Saturday morning as she walked past a set of adjoined bars in Buckhead, police said.

The woman was walking on Peachtree Road past where Red Martini, Moondogs and Hole in the Wall all sit next to one another when an argument outside the bars led to gunfire, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition. Police did not otherwise describe her gunshot wound.

"Preliminary investigation revealed there was a dispute outside of the location involving a group of males that escalated to gunfire when the victim, who was walking in the area, realized she had been struck," a police statement said.