Suspected Buckhead car thief arrested after making 55-foot jump off parking deck in escape attempt

ATLANTA — A suspected car thief in Buckhead was arrested after making a 55-foot jump off a parking deck in his escape attempt, police said.

The incident happened at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road. According to police, he was one of three men suspected of breaking into cars at the apartment building.

Police said they saw men in a car and issued commands to stop, but the driver rammed into a patrol car and another car. That drive was arrested, but the passenger fled and made the leap off the parking deck.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown as of Friday morning. A search is ongoing for the third suspect involved.