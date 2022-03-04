Man shot, killed outside busy Buckhead bars, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a fight inside a Buckhead bar spilled outside when those involved were kicked out. That's when it escalated to gunfire where a man in his 20s was killed Sunday morning.
It happened outside Hide Kitchen and Cocktails off Roswell Road around 2:40 a.m. This is around multiple late-night establishments, including Lost Dog Tavern and Red Door Tavern.
They say the man was shot in the head. Police do not have a suspect in custody but said they are reviewing surveillance video and talking to a witness. They are asking others to come forward.
This is not the first time police have responded to this establishment. In August, 31-year-old Kenon Jennings was shot and killed at the lounge. In May of 2021, a similar scene unfolded outside of the lounge where a woman was shot in the leg after a fight broke out.