Man shot, killed outside busy Buckhead bars, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a fight inside a Buckhead bar spilled outside when those involved were kicked out. That's when it escalated to gunfire where a man in his 20s was killed Sunday morning.

It happened outside Hide Kitchen and Cocktails off Roswell Road around 2:40 a.m. This is around multiple late-night establishments, including Lost Dog Tavern and Red Door Tavern.

They say the man was shot in the head. Police do not have a suspect in custody but said they are reviewing surveillance video and talking to a witness. They are asking others to come forward.