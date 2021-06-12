Man leaving nearby nightclub shot outside Buckhead Houston's during exchange of gunfire, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Houston's restaurant off Peachtree Street in Buckhead early Saturday morning, police say.
It happened around 3:10 a.m. at 2166 Peachtree Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police said the victim and a friend were leaving a nightclub on nearby Bennett Street when they were confronted by a group of armed men.
"At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victim which resulted in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound," police said in a statement.
Nearby residents on the NextDoor app say they heard as many as 8-12 gunshots.
It comes just two days after a shooting at a popular Midtown sushi bar that started as an argument between a chef and bartender there, a witness said, leaving a security guard who stepped in wounded. That incident happened at RA Sushi Bar on Peachtree Street.
Police said Saturday's shooting remains under investigation and that the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition. They did not release any information about possible suspects.