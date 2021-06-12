Man leaving nearby nightclub shot outside Buckhead Houston's during exchange of gunfire, police say

It happened early Saturday morning outside Houston's on Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Houston's restaurant off Peachtree Street in Buckhead early Saturday morning, police say.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. at 2166 Peachtree Road in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the victim and a friend were leaving a nightclub on nearby Bennett Street when they were confronted by a group of armed men.

"At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victim which resulted in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound," police said in a statement.

Nearby residents on the NextDoor app say they heard as many as 8-12 gunshots.

It comes just two days after a shooting at a popular Midtown sushi bar that started as an argument between a chef and bartender there, a witness said, leaving a security guard who stepped in wounded. That incident happened at RA Sushi Bar on Peachtree Street.