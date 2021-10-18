Man turns himself in after woman dies from being 'thrown out' of Lamborgini

Atlanta Police said the 31-year-old man turned himself into Fulton County Jail and is being charged with felony murder.

ATLANTA — A suspect turned himself in Monday in connection to the death of a woman, who a witness said, was pushed out of a moving Lamborghini to her death, according to Atlanta Police.

Atlanta Police said the 31-year-old man turned himself into Fulton County Jail and is being charged with felony murder, theft by taking, and financial transaction card theft.

The incident happened the night of Monday, Oct. 10 when 28-year-old Katherine Khan was found lying after being hit by a car at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road NE around 11 p.m.

Khan was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities previously said Khan had been either pushed out or may have fallen from the moving Lamborghini.

In newly-released 911 calls from the Atlanta Police Department, a witness said the woman was "thrown out of the car," and described it as a gray Lamborghini. The caller said there was a fight prior to her being thrown out.

The caller also said the then driver "took off" and headed toward Piedmont Road to Ga. 400.