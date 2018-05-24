ATLANTA -- Police have released photos and video of a gunman who robbed a Buckhead store of more than three dozen phones.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the AT&T store at 2561 Piedmont Road. A video showed a man entering the store armed with a chrome handgun and pointing it at an employee's head.

He then followed the employee to a storage room where he stole 37 phones before forcing the employee to the ground and demanding he count to 30.

The suspect was a black male who was about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black hat with the letters MM written on the front in white letters. He also wore blue gloves.

Officials are hoping the footage will help the public identify the suspect and have provided contact information - and a possible reward - for anyone who helps them make an arrest.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or at CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org. Tipsters are eligible for up to $2,000 for an arrest and indictment.

