Atlanta Police release photos of Buckhead sexual assault suspect

ATLANTA — Police are calling on the public to help officers track down a sexual assault suspect.
The Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance photos of the man they believe is behind a physical and sexual attack in Buckhead last Thursday.
Authorities said the man attacked a person on March 30 by the Caribou Coffee shop along Peachtree Road NE. The coffee shop is by a plaza and down the street from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead, not far from Lenox Square mall.
Police said the man was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, light-colored shoes and a multicolored shirt. Photos APD shared can be viewed below.
APD Photos | Buckhead sexual assault suspect
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case can send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org and reference case number 230890348. People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of the suspect.