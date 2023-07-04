Man sexually assaulted, threatened to kill woman in attack on Buckhead sidewalk | Police report

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for the suspect in the sexual assault, which occurred March 30 on Piedmont Road.

ATLANTA — A police report details a violent assault that happened in the early morning and began in the middle of a Buckhead sidewalk.

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for the suspect in the sexual assault, which occurred March 30 on Piedmont Road, a short ways north of East Paces Ferry Road.

They do not have an identification on the individual, who was described by the victim as a Black male in his 20s, standings 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10.

According to the report, the attack began around 7 a.m. The woman told police she left work at 6:50 a.m. and was walking north on Piedmont when she saw the man cross over to her side at the intersection with East Paces Ferry.

She said she was "walking and then felt something choking her from behind." She began to fight him off, but was dragged into a parking lot where he began "punching her in the face and at some point, chipped her bottom tooth."

The victim said he "kept trying to push her further back away from the road as cars were driving past" and that he "kept telling her to stop resisting him or he will have to kill her."

The report outlines at least two more instances in which he told her to stop fighting back or he would kill her.

He eventually put her in a chokehold and got her to ground, initiating the sexual assault, but she "fought back to her feet" and "begged and pleaded with the suspect" to let her go.

At that point he did, warning her "if she does go to the police he knows people and that they will find her."

The victim later suggested to police the attack was calculated, saying the suspect "seemed to be in the right state of mind."