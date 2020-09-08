Shootout leaves vehicles damaged outside Buckhead lounge, APD says

Witnesses claimed a man may have been shot and ran away. However, they've been unable to find a victim at local hospitals.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead on Saturday night that left several vehicles damaged - and may have also injured at least one person.

Police were called to 2110 Peachtree Street NW, the address of Elleven45 Lounge, around 8 p.m. to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found several vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

Despite this, there were no gunshot victims found at the scene. However, police learned more from witnesses who suggest someone may have been hit by the gunfire.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between a group of men who exchanged gunfire. Witness accounts suggested one of them was hit by a bullet and escaped.

However, police don't know which way this person was heading and haven't been able to find anyone at Grady Memorial Hospital or Atlanta Medical Center who may have been the victim.