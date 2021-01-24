Man driving Rolls Royce in Buckhead shot multiple times before crashing into tree, later dying, police say

Police said the man was driving with a female passenger when an unknown suspect vehicle approached alongside them and began shooting.

ATLANTA — Police said a man driving a Rolls Royce early Sunday morning along Piedmont Road was shot at multiple times, crashed into a tree and later died.

At around 2:42 a.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to a person shot call at 2525 Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta near the intersection of Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

Police said the man was driving with a female passenger when an unknown suspect vehicle approached alongside them and began shooting.

The victim was struck multiple times and crashed into a tree, police said. The woman sustained injuries from the collision, but was not hit by the gunfire.

The male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.