Man driving Rolls Royce in Buckhead shot multiple times before crashing into tree, later dying, police say

ATLANTA — Police said a man driving a Rolls Royce early Sunday morning along Piedmont Road was shot at multiple times, crashed into a tree and later died.
At around 2:42 a.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to a person shot call at 2525 Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta near the intersection of Sidney Marcus Boulevard.
Police said the man was driving with a female passenger when an unknown suspect vehicle approached alongside them and began shooting.
The victim was struck multiple times and crashed into a tree, police said. The woman sustained injuries from the collision, but was not hit by the gunfire.
The male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said. There are no suspects in custody.