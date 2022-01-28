Man accused of shooting at Buckhead joggers indicted

Back in June, police arrested Gaelen Newsom, who’s accused of firing shots at three joggers on the morning of June 6 and crashing his car into another man.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

A man accused of going on a shooting spree in Buckhead last year was indicted on Friday, according to Fulton County officials.

Back in June, police arrested Gaelen Newsom, who’s accused of firing shots at three joggers on the morning of June 6 and crashing his car into another man, seriously injuring him. He was also tied to another shooting that took place a few days earlier, in Roswell, according to authorities.

As of now, there is no news on what specific charges Newsom has been indicted on. 11Alive is working to get a copy of the document.