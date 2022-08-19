$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out

Police said the windows were broken by a man who was upset after a fight at a nearby Buckhead bar.

ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight.

In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater.

Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man who they believe is in his 20s.

He is being charged with criminal damage to property, and police are working to obtain surveillance footage in order to conduct a full review of the incident.

According to the theater's Live Nation events page, the band Local Natives is scheduled to play at the venue on Saturday night. It's not clear how the incident might affect planning for that concert.