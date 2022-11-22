Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said.

Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department.

Police found a man shot, they said. Medics rushed him to the hospital to properly treat his injuries, authorities said.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and no further information is available at this time," police said.