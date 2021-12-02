Buford man pleads guilty for participation in Jan. 6 riots

Verden Andrew Nalley was accused of storming the Capitol.

ATLANTA — A Buford man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, records show.

Federal court documents reveal Verden Andrew Nalley took a plea deal last month and waived his right to a jury trial.

The 49-year-old Buford man pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the same charge police arrested him on in February. The charge typically carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

By signing off on the agreement, Nalley could face up to six months in prison and a fine between $500 to $9,500, court records indicate. Nalley will also have to pay $500 restitution.

Nalley also agreed to allow law enforcement to review his social media accounts for posts regarding Jan. 6 before his sentencing, records show.

In return, prosecutors said Nalley will not be charged with any non-violent criminal offense that violates a federal law that may have been committed before he entered the agreement.