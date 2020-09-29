Man accused of leaving girlfriend dead on Gwinnett sidewalk caught in New Jersey

Dyl has been on the run since Sept. 12

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The lead suspect in the murder of a woman found dead in Buford weeks earlier has been caught hundreds of miles away.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies with its fugitive unite, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, caught up with Moses Dyl in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dyl has been on the run since Sept. 12 when Gwinnett County Police found his then-girlfriend, Shakeya Smith, dead on a sidewalk in the Roxwood Park subdivision around 5 a.m.

Police, at the time, said there were visible injuries on the victim but the cause of death was not obvious at that time. A short time later, Dyl, was named as a suspect wanted in Smith's murder.