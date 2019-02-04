A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet fragment during a road rage incident, according to police.

DeKalb County Police arrested 23-year-old Alysa Raschal in connection with the shooting.

Officers said they were called to Atherton Drive Tuesday to investigate the crime.

They determined that the suspect, Raschal, allegedly fired at the victim's vehicle during a road rage incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police said the victim was struck in the head by a bullet fragment. She was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Raschal was charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities haven't released any other details about the investigation.

