LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities are trying to find the suspects who drove a stolen truck through the exterior wall of an armory and got away with handguns and rifles.

Just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to FMJ Armory in LaGrange, regarding a burglar alarm activation.

Seven minutes later, when deputies arrived, they discovered a large hole in the side of the building "where it appeared a vehicle had rammed through the wall," Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

Smith said the unidentified group entered the building after driving the truck through the wall and began smashing cases, "taking an undetermined number of handguns and rifles and fleeing the location in the stolen truck."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

MORE HEADLINES:

Woman who made viral video telling people she gave them HIV now says she doesn't have it

One dies after van is struck by train in Flowery Branch

FX renews 'Atlanta' show with fourth season

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

FedEx severs ties with Amazon