No injuries after burglary at Northwest Atlanta home, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said there were no injuries after a burglary at a home at the 1200-block of Swims Valley Dr. NW Saturday morning.

Officers said they met with the homeowner at 11:20 a.m. She said three high-end purses were stolen and the rear door looked like it had been tampered with, according to officials.

Investigators looked at the homeowners' surveillance camera and saw a male suspect wearing gloves. APD said it appeared the man was casing the victim's home and adjoining houses shortly before the incident happened.

Investigators were able to successfully lift seven fingerprints from the home.