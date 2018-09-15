ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Four burglary suspects were captured by law enforcement Saturday morning after a manhunt through two counties.

It all began when officers in Alpharetta interrupted a burglary in progress at a Chevron gas station on Highway 9. The four suspects fled in a Jeep into Forsyth County. The chase was joined by deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects crashed near the near the intersection of Union Hill Road and James Road. Two of the suspects were captured right away. The remaining suspects fled on foot and were being sought by law enforcement.

Law enforcement drones and K-9 units along with officers from Alpharetta, Milton, deputies from Forsyth County and Georgia State Troopers found the remaining two suspects after a search that included drones and K-9 officers.

In addition to the interrupted burglary, police said three other burglaries took place in Alpharetta and an attempted burglary took place in Forsyth County that they believe the suspects were responsible for.

