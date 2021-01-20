APD charge suspect in deadly December shooting near bus station

ATLANTA — A man who was already in jail for an unrelated crime is being charged with murder in connection with a December shooting.
Atlanta Police said Tuesday that 27-year-old Derrion Owens was served with the murder warrant at the Fulton County Jail.
Officers were called to 232 Forsyth Street, S.W. around 5:30 p.m. on Dec.22 - which is the address of the Greyhound bus station in Downtown Atlanta - to respond to the scene of a shooting.
When they arrived, they learned that 32-year-old Pierre McCloud had been shot outside the location. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, police said.
APD's preliminary investigation determined the victim and the suspect got into an argument; Owens allegedly pulled out a gun and shot McCloud. Officers said the suspect left the scene.
Investigators identified Owens as a suspect and secured a warrant on Tuesday, charging him with
"We are proud of the hard work our Homicide Investigators put into each of their cases and we are pleased to have another murderer off our streets," police said in a statement.