JACKSON, Ga. – The mystery surrounding the body found early Friday at the entrance of a Butts County subdivision only got deeper Saturday morning.

Saturday, the Butts County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Curtis Author Pitts of Cartersville.

But they've not been able to shed any light on how Pitts came to be in Jackson. Deputies said the homicide may have been brought in off of Interstate 75.

Pitts' body was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the entrance tot he Jackson Glenn Subdivision in the 2700 block of Highway 36 West, just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said they do not believe there is any connection to the subdivision.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the homicide investigation.

The sheriff's office said Saturday that a cash reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Pitts' death.

