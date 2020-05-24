Sheriff: Butts County inmate walked off work detail, has probably left county

The sheriff's office says it is searching for 32-year-old Anthony Shepherd

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff's office in Butts County says it is searching for an escaped inmate who walked off his work detail.

According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old Anthony Shepherd was last seen at roughly 10 a.m. this morning at the Butts County Animal Control Facility on Bibb Station Road, where he works with Animal Control Detail.

Shepherd is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a khaki shirt and shorts when he walked off, the sheriff's office said.



"Shepherd is a non-sentenced inmate, being held at the Butts County Sheriff’s Office awaiting trial on drug charges. He is a non-violent inmate, assigned to an Inmate Work Detail," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "We believe he was picked up in a car, and has more than likely exited our county at this time."

The sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals and other agencies are involved in the search, according to authorities. They ask anyone with information to call 770-775-8232 or 911.