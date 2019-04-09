BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating and a 24-year-old man under arrest after a suspect made his way into a Georgia police chief's home.

Marquirius Deonte McClendon has been taken to jail after an alleged crime during which the Jackson Police chief responded to the scene, as well. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Butts County Sheriff's Office and said their initial investigation involved a sexual assault.

However, the suspect is not currently facing a charge related to any type of assault. Police Chief James Morgan also confirmed that the suspect, his daughter's ex-boyfriend, made no physical contact of any kind with his daughter.

However, he did find a spare key and let himself in the back door before he went to the bedroom and confronted the victim.

The GBI reports the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Moore Road. Both the victim and the alleged perpetrator were questioned by investigators to gather more details.

Chief Morgan, who also worked for several years with the Georgia State Patrol, said he and his family have never been a victim of this kind of crime before and that it was a frightening moment. However, he added that he was glad everyone was OK.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Mother suspected of killing two adult children in Cobb County murder-suicide