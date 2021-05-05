Butts County murder suspect caught

The sheriff's office did not immediately release details on the murder or the victim.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect was apprehended early Wednesday after a late night search in Butts County.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office had put out a bulletin on the search late Tuesday evening, and just after midnight said he had been caught.

Sheriff Gary Long said on Facebook the suspect was taken into custody "without incident." He originally described the suspect as a "person of interest" in a domestic related shooting at the Ingles in Jackson.