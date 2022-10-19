Innocent bystander hurt during 'gun battle' near Atlantic Station

It happened on 17th Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the hunt for at least one car involved in a "gun battle" near Atlantic Station.

They said the shooting sent one woman to the hospital. She was merely an innocent driver who got caught in the middle of the gunfire.

Officers with Atlanta Police said they found her car sitting in the middle of the road, stopped at a light. They add that the victim was still inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

As of Wednesday morning, the woman - in her 30s - is hospitalized. Thankfully, police said she is alert and breathing, and added they believe she'll pull through.

Officers said they got the initial call about a person shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now, they do know a black SUV is involved in the incident, noting it's possibly a Cadillac or black GMC. Police said they're still working to learn what other vehicle or vehicles were involved.

Officers said they found anywhere from 12 to 14 shell casings at that location, with even more nearby.