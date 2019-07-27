ATLANTA -- Police are investigating a shooting in one of downtown Atlanta's busiest areas that happened Saturday afternoon that ended with three injured.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the corner of Alabama and Broad streets around 5:45 p.m. to reports of a person shot. Upon arriving, they first found a man shot multiple times. They also found a woman who was shot in the thigh and chest as well. Both were described as "alert, conscious and breathing" by police; though, their specific medical condition wasn't released.

Shooting near Underground Atlanta injures 3 - including shooter Three shot near Underground Atlanta and Five-Points MARTA on July 27, 2019 Three shot near Underground Atlanta and Five-Points MARTA on July 27, 2019 Three shot near Underground Atlanta and Five-Points MARTA on July 27, 2019

Police later said a third person they consider a suspect was seen removing his gun as he exited a vehicle during the incident. Police said he shot himself in the hip before escaping.

Further investigation has since revealed that the two men, in this case, were involved in a fight. Police said they separated at first but then one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the other. The other man then returned fire striking a woman who wasn't involved during the exchange of bullets.

Both the bystander and the suspect who remained on the scene were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities are still looking for the other suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

