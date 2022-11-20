Dawn Coleman allegedly told police she had walked into a room to see Cairo’s mother on top of the young boy with his face in the mattress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the two women charged in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan appeared in a southern Indiana courtroom on Monday.

It’s been seven months since the young boy was found dead inside a "Las Vegas" suitcase that was dumped in a wooded area of rural Indiana.

Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County Jail early Sunday morning after being extradited to Indiana from San Francisco, California, where she was arrested.

Coleman allegedly told police she had walked into a room to see Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, on top of the young boy with his face in the mattress.

“It was already done,” she told police.

Police discovered Coleman and Anderson were involved in Cairo’s death after a forensic evidence team found fingerprints on two of the trash bags wrapped around his body. A second set of fingerprints matched Coleman’s.

Both women are charged with obstruction of justice and neglect of a child resulting in death.

Two weeks ago, Cairo’s extended family traveled to Indiana to meet the community that’s become so invested in this case.

Ongoing nationwide manhunt

While Coleman was in court Monday, Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson is still on the run.

Indiana State Police say she could be anywhere in the country.

Anderson is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Anyone who sees Anderson, or knows of her whereabouts at this time, is asked to contact their local police department with that information.

