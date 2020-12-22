Child rushed to hospital after allegedly being shot on I-85

Police described the victim as a juvenile but are still working to figure out exactly where the shooting occurred.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still trying to gather details after learning that a child had been shot along a portion of I-85 on Monday evening.

Police said they were dispatched to Children's Healthcare Scottish Rite Hospital regarding a juvenile who had been shot. A caller told police their niece had been shot on the busy interstate - though police haven't yet said where.

"We are working to determine what has occurred and where it occurred," an Atlanta Police spokesperson said.

Police have since confirmed that a juvenile was shot, but haven't yet gathered any details regarding the victim's condition or surrounding the shooting.