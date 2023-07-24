Camden County corrections officer accused of shoving inmate into door, knocking him unconscious

The incident happened July 3 at the Camden County Jail, according to the GBI, and follows on other Camden County misconduct cases.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's Note: The video above this story is from a different misconduct case at the Camden County Jail, related to the beating of an inmate last year and charges that were filed against three sheriff's office employees.)

A corrections officer in Camden County, in southeast Georgia, is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly shoving an inmate into a door earlier this month and knocking him unconscious.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the case against 37-year-old Joshua Beauchamp on Monday, though the incident originally happened on July 3 according to the GBI.

The bureau said in its release that Beauchamp was escorting a handcuffed inmate at the Camden County Jail to an isolation cell when a verbal exchange occurred.

According to the GBI, Beauchamp shoved the inmate into the door during that exchange.

"The door opened, causing the inmate to hit his head leaving him unconscious. The inmate was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was treated and released," the GBI release stated. "Beauchamp was booked at the Camden County Jail."

Beauchamp is also facing charges of false statements and violation of oath of public office.

Video of the incident, via 11Alive's Jacksonville sister station First Coast News, can be seen below (warning: it can be unsettling for anyone sensitive to violent images.)

This case follows on the beating of Jarrett Hobbs at the Camden County Jail last year, in which a sheriff's deputy corporal and two detention officers were charged with battery and violation of oath.

Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Brian Beagle and Detention Officers Corporal Mason Garrick and Officer Braxton Massey were indicted in May in that case.

11Alive's Jon Shirek also reported earlier this month on the excessive force case against Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Christine Newman in a January 2022 traffic stop in which Newman is accused of throwing a woman to the ground and hitting her in the face.

Newman, in that case, faces aggravated assault. She was fired in that instance.

The GBI did not indicate in its release if Beauchamp has been fired in the most recent case.

