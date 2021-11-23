2 fatally stabbed at Atlanta apartment, police say

It happened Monday night inside an apartment complex off Jackson Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say two people are dead following a stabbing at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a person stabbed call at 180 Jackson St. in northeast Atlanta. This location is the Camden Vantage Apartments, not far from the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park.

Police said they located a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who "appeared to have been stabbed" and were pronounced dead.

Police said the victims lived at the apartment together.

They said a male suspect "was allowed into the apartment where he stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving."

After the suspect left, the two victims were found to be dead. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

"Investigators are gathering information and working to identify the suspect and determine the details surrounding the incident," police said in a statement.