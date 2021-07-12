Man arrested in connection to couple fatally stabbed at Atlanta apartment, police say

Investigators identified a 22-year-old suspect in the case.

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made in connection to a couple who were stabbed at their Atlanta apartment on Nov. 22, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators identified a 22-year-old suspect in the case. He was arrested Wednesday at the ReNew Midtown apartments at 499 Northside Circle.

Police said on Nov. 22 just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a person stabbed at the Camden Vantage Apartments at 180 Jackson St in northeast Atlanta. Officers found a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who "appeared to have been stabbed" and were pronounced dead.

APD said the couple, Daniel Aaron and Kristen McDevitt, let the man into their apartment, at Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street NE, not far from Atlanta Medical Center and the King Center.

APD previously released security cam footage from inside the apartment complex. According to the time stamp on the security video, the man enters the couple's apartment at 6:46 p.m.; he leaves 90 minutes later, at 8:15 p.m., and as he walks away he is seen carrying a large safe in his arms.

The video shows the man going outside and heaving the safe over the top of a fence that is taller than he is, then the video shows him climbing over it and leaving.