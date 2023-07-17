Police: Suspect in kidnapping, murder of ex-girlfriend was accused of similar kidnapping last year

Court records in Clayton County show Cameron Hopkins, 20, was out of jail in that case on a bond that was issued in September of last year.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — The suspect identified in the kidnapping and killing Monday morning of his ex-girlfriend, Cameron Hopkins, allegedly committed a similar kidnapping last year.

Court records in Clayton County show Hopkins, 20, was out of jail in that case on a bond that was issued in September of last year. Clayton County Police said the victim in both cases was the same ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones.

In last year's incident, Lovejoy Police reported he was seen at a Walmart parking lot "walking up to a vehicle with a handgun, breaking the car window, dragging a female out of the vehicle at gunpoint, then forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene."

Lovejoy Police further reported that after taking the woman, he made contact with family members over the phone who said he "expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot (the victim) if the police attempted to pull him over."

That case is still pending, on charges that include terroristic threats, kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was to be arraigned on the charges last month, but court records show he waived the arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

There is no further court date listed in his case until Dec. 25, 2024.

Hopkins is now accused of taking a woman from her workplace at a Wingstop in Fayetteville on Sunday night and leading police on a chase to Lovejoy High School, where he began firing shots both inside the car and out at officers as they closed in on the car.

Calls to 911 said a "male subject had entered the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint."

The victim was found inside the car with "several gunshot wounds" and died of those injuries.

Hopkins so far has been charged by Fayetteville PD with kidnapping and aggravated assault, noting that the Clayton County Police Department has jurisdiction over the killing of the woman. Clayton County court records indicate he faces charges filed Monday morning of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

