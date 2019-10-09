SMYRNA, Ga. — A Campbell High School drama teacher is under arrest, facing allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

The Smyrna Police Department said they arrested Dominique Evans Sept. 10 for solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor. Both charges are misdemeanor.

According to the department, they began their investigation into Evans after getting a complaint about alleged inappropriate behavior with a student from a concerned adult.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson confirmed the Evans' arrest in a statement to 11Alive saying, "After being informed of potentially inappropriate behavior of two staff members, the Smyrna Police Department and administration took immediate action and began an investigation."

The district also confirmed that another staff member is on administrative leave, though they did not clarify that employee's alleged role in the situation.

The school declined to comment further, citing student privacy laws and the ongoing police investigation.

A parent of a student at Campbell High School shared a copy of a letter sent out from the school's principal with 11Alive, explaining the arrest. The principal, Dr. Jeanne Walker, added that the school's "highest priority is student safety" and staff will continue to "vigilantly safeguard your students." We are working to obtain a copy of the letter.

No other information was released in the case.

