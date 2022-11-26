Confrontation between homeowner, stranger found sleeping inside leads to deadly shooting

Police detained that homeowner and are interviewing him at headquarters.

ATLANTA — A homeowner has been detained after police said he fatally shot a stranger who he reportedly came home to find sleeping inside his home.

Major. Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a 911 call of a person shot in the 100 block of Campbell Street, near the intersection of Memorial Drive.

When officers got there, they found a man between 25-30 years old dead in front yard. Police said he was dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

While police are only a few hours into the investigation, Melecki said information right now appears to show that the homeowner came to check on the house and found the man sleeping inside the home. At that point, Malecki said there was some kind of "confrontation" and the homeowner fatally shot the man.

Police detained that homeowner and are interviewing him at headquarters. Though police are still sorting through evidence, Malecki said there is a possibility the homeowner may face charges.

Although Georgia does have stand-your-ground laws, Malecki said part of police's investigation will be trying to piece together whether there was an actual threat.

"Certainly, there has to be an element where your life has to be in immediate danger, and that's the piece we're trying to determine right now -- was there an imminent threat to that homeowner," Malecki said.

Right now, police said all indications point to the fatal shooting being an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the broader community.

Jess McMillan lives just a few doors down from where Saturday morning's shooting took place. She spoke to 11Alive photojournalist's on the scene and shared that she's been victim of a break-in herself, and gunshots can sometimes be heard, but she's never personally known of them turning deadly.

McMillian described the man who was detained as "one of her best neighbors," who was there to help her figure out how to be safe and install cameras after she experienced the break-in at her home.