Police: Man shot multiple times, killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man was shot multiple times on Monday in southwest Atlanta.

At around 1:32 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road to reports of a person shot.

They said the man was not breathing and was confirmed dead on the scene.

"Homicide detectives will be responding to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting," an Atlanta Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in custody or released a motive in the shooting.