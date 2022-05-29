Man taken to hospital following Atlanta shooting

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire emergency crews flagged down police as they rendered aid to a man who had been shot, according to officers.

Atlanta Police responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. APD said they were flagged down by Atlanta Fire Rescue; they were at the scene helping the man.

Police said they didn't have any information on a suspect. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surround the incident.