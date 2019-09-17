RABUN GAP, Ga. — A man accused of setting a fire and putting the life of another person in danger in Rabun County has been arrested.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said 35-year-old Al Lococo is charged with probation violation, first-degree arson, criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment.

Lococo is accused of starting a fire at his camper on Sept. 4 while it was parked in the 4300 block of Highway 441 in Rabun County. Officials said the blaze started inside the camper after a domestic dispute between Lococo and the victim.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office

Officials said Lococo and the other person had to be treated for burns at the hospital. The victim is still at Grady Memorial.

“Not only did Mr. Lococo commit arson on the night of September 4, he also put the life of another individual in jeopardy,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “There is absolutely no place for horrific acts of this nature. My office will continue working closely with local authorities to ensure Mr. Lococo is punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

More charges are expected.

