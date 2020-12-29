DeKalb shooting in Candler-McAfee neighborhood sends one to hospital

Police believe the victim may have had a dispute with the suspect in the moments before the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is recovering at an area hospital after police say he was shot on Candler Road in DeKalb on Monday.

DeKalb Police said that the victim, a male whose age wasn't released, was found by police suffering a gunshot in the 2500 block of Candler Road after they were called out to reports of gunfire.

The victim's exact condition hasn't been released; however, police said he was stable when taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this point, police believe the victim had gotten into some sort of dispute with the shooter which, in turn, led to the shooting. At this point, police don't have any additional details regarding the shooting as their investigation continues.